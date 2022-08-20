News Update : #FlaglerCounty Sharp-eyed deputies pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond. VIDEO: …

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#FlaglerCounty
Sharp-eyed deputies pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond.
VIDEO: …
Sharp-eyed deputies pulled a 23-year-old Gainesville resident out of a swamp and placed him in handcuffs after he fled from a traffic stop in Bunnell, crashed into a ditch and tried to hide himself in a pond.
VIDEO: https://t.co/TMV11Zr3Dd… pic.twitter.com/yJ7DkOxOpo
— Florida Police Scanner (@FLPoliceScanner) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#FlaglerCountySharpeyed #deputies #pulled #23yearold #Gainesville #resident #swamp #handcuffs #fled #traffic #stop #Bunnell #crashed #ditch #hide #pondVIDEO
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.