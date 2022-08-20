News Update : Cleveland #Guardians are promoting 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez to Double-A Akron. Martinez was hitting .288 with 10 HR's and an .861 OPS over 77 games at Lake County. #ForTheLand

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Cleveland #Guardians are promoting 20-year-old switch hitting (SS) prospect Angel Martinez to Double-A Akron. Martinez was hitting .288 with 10 HR's and an .861 OPS over 77 games at Lake County.
#ForTheLand
— Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) August 20, 2022
