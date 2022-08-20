News Update : Breaking: The Clark County School District Police Department made an arrest in the assault on a bus driver yesterday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives. 46-year-old Otis Tanner was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Breaking #Clark #County #School #District #Police #Department #arrest #assault #bus #driver #yesterday #morning #Tonopah #Vegas #Drives #46yearold #Otis #Tanner #arrested #charges #battery #protected #person #burglary #assaulting #school #employee