News Update : Breaking: The Clark County School District Police Department made an arrest in the assault on a bus driver yesterday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives. 46-year-old Otis Tanner was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee.

Breaking: The Clark County School District Police Department made an arrest in the assault on a bus driver yesterday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives. 46-year-old Otis Tanner was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee.

Posted on August 20, 2022

2022-08-20 00:09:15


