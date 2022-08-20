News Update : Breaking: The Clark County School District Police Department made an arrest in the assault on a bus driver yesterday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives. 46-year-old Otis Tanner was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Breaking: The Clark County School District Police Department made an arrest in the assault on a bus driver yesterday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives. 46-year-old Otis Tanner was arrested on charges of battery on a protected person, burglary, assaulting a school employee.
— Tiffany Lane (@TiffanyNews3LV) August 20, 2022
