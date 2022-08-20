News Update : BREAKING: Spokane Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday's drive-by shooting at Riverfront Park as 25-year old Matthew S. Brumfield.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
BREAKING: Spokane Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday’s drive-by shooting at Riverfront Park as 25-year old Matthew S. Brumfield. https://t.co/nSA9yTyfFy
— 4 News Now (@kxly4news) August 20, 2022
