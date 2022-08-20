News Update : BREAKING: Spokane Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday's drive-by shooting at Riverfront Park as 25-year old Matthew S. Brumfield.

Posted on August 20, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-20 01:10:38


BREAKING: Spokane Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday's drive-by shooting at Riverfront Park as 25-year old Matthew S. Brumfield.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#BREAKING #Spokane #Police #identified #suspect #Wednesday039s #driveby #shooting #Riverfront #Park #25year #Matthew #Brumfield

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 17

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: