News Update : BREAKING: 49-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: police

BREAKING: 49-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: police
BREAKING: 49-year-old man fatally shot in the head in the Bronx: policehttps://t.co/7rBxx2rw9j pic.twitter.com/HnrcZhTODo
— WCBS 880 (@wcbs880) August 20, 2022
