News Update : At 7:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 6019 Whisper Valley Dr. Two male victims were located. Victim #1 was pronounced dead at the scene, and victim #2 was xported to ROH in critical condition. The known male suspect fled in a silver SUV. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At 7:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 6019 Whisper Valley Dr. Two male victims were located. Victim #1 was pronounced dead at the scene, and victim #2 was xported to ROH in critical condition. The known male suspect fled in a silver SUV. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/rcbMsch6Zm
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 20, 2022
