News Update : Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of 26th St NE. No Lookout at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220416990

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 800 block of 26th St NE. No Lookout at this time.
DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220416990
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 20, 2022
