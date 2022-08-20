News Update : ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Uinta. 2 victims were located. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Uinta. 2 victims were located. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available.
ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Uinta. 2 victims were located. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/emvniAugv1
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#ALERT #Denver #officers #investigating #shooting #block #Uinta #victims #located #Injuries #life #threatening #arrests #time #Updates #posted
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.