News Update : A man and his two daughters were killed on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck in #Karnataka's Tumkur district, police said. The victims were identified as 28-year-old Avinash, Prananthi (five) and Soukhya (three).

2022-08-20 04:21:16



A man and his two daughters were killed on Saturday when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck in #Karnataka's Tumkur district, police said.

The victims were identified as 28-year-old Avinash, Prananthi (five) and Soukhya (three).





