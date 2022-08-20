News Update : A fruit vendor was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Jaro, Iloilo City afternoon of Aug 19, 2022. The suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Pedrajas, is a resident of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A fruit vendor was arrested in a police anti-illegal drug operation in Jaro, Iloilo City afternoon of Aug 19, 2022.
The suspect, 25-year-old Ivan Pedrajas, is a resident of Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.
