News Update : A 22-year-old drug suspect was arrested by the police during a buy-bust operation yesterday afternoon. via @Mindanao Gold Star Daily

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
A 22-year-old drug suspect was arrested by the police during a buy-bust operation yesterday afternoon. via @Mindanao Gold Star Daily
A 22-year-old drug suspect was arrested by the police during a buy-bust operation yesterday afternoon. https://t.co/G0WKuNW1of via @Mindanao Gold Star Daily
— Mindanao Gold Star Daily (@MindanaoGSD) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#22yearold #drug #suspect #arrested #police #buybust #operation #yesterday #afternoon #Mindanao #Gold #Star #Daily
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.