News Update : 5th child porn arrest by police Brantford’s Project Dilemma has now seen the arrest of at least 5 men, including a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old arrested at different times in February, a 19-year-old Etobicoke man in March and a 22-year-old Brantford man

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
5th child porn arrest by police
Brantford’s Project Dilemma has now seen the arrest of at least 5 men, including a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old arrested at different times in February, a 19-year-old Etobicoke man in March and a 22-year-old Brantford man
5th child porn arrest by police
Brantford’s Project Dilemma has now seen the arrest of at least 5 men, including a 22-year-old and a 45-year-old arrested at different times in February, a 19-year-old Etobicoke man in March and a 22-year-old Brantford manhttps://t.co/LxrBCGJ3P2
— 17Qa…yes… u r right! (@InnocentRifle) August 20, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#5th #child #porn #arrest #policeBrantfords #Project #Dilemma #arrest #men #including #22yearold #45yearold #arrested #times #February #19yearold #Etobicoke #man #March #22yearold #Brantford #man
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.