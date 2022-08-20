News Update : 08/19/22 UPDATE: The Conway Police Department has arrested 19-year-old, Keyvon Ivory, in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred at the 100 block of Commerce Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
08/19/22 UPDATE: The Conway Police Department has arrested 19-year-old, Keyvon Ivory, in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred at the 100 block of Commerce Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
08/19/22 UPDATE: The Conway Police Department has arrested 19-year-old, Keyvon Ivory, in connection to the shots fired incident that occurred at the 100 block of Commerce Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022.
— Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) August 20, 2022
