News Update : 🚨MISSING VULNERABLE TEEN🚨 Police need your help locating 14-year-old Mosses Martinez. He is 5'3/100lbs. & was last seen in the area of 500 N. Cherokee Ave. He was wearing a tan hoodie & black sweatpants. Please call 911 if located.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE TEEN🚨
Police need your help locating 14-year-old Mosses Martinez. He is 5'3/100lbs. & was last seen in the area of 500 N. Cherokee Ave. He was wearing a tan hoodie & black sweatpants. Please call 911 if located.
