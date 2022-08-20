News Update : 🚨MISSING VULNERABLE TEEN🚨 Police need your help locating 14-year-old Mosses Martinez. He is 5'3/100lbs. & was last seen in the area of 500 N. Cherokee Ave. He was wearing a tan hoodie & black sweatpants. Please call 911 if located.

