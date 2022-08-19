News Update : WE NEED YOUR HELP! 15-year-old Kendall was last seen on July 21, 2022 in Santa Clause, #Indiana. She may use the name Roo. Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Santa Claus Police Department at 1-812-937-2340 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.

2022-08-19 18:56:00



WE NEED YOUR HELP!

15-year-old Kendall was last seen on July 21, 2022 in Santa Clause, #Indiana. She may use the name Roo.

Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Santa Claus Police Department at 1-812-937-2340 or call 1-800-THE-LOST.



