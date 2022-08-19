News Update : We attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a silver Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Transporter in the Halmer Gate area of Spalding yesterday. Tragically a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Incident 328 of 18 August

2022-08-19 09:38:55



We attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a silver Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Transporter in the Halmer Gate area of Spalding yesterday.

Tragically a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Incident 328 of 18 August



