News Update : We attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a silver Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Transporter in the Halmer Gate area of Spalding yesterday. Tragically a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed. Incident 328 of 18 August

We attended the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a silver Mercedes-Benz and a white Volkswagen Transporter in the Halmer Gate area of Spalding yesterday.
Tragically a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
Incident 328 of 18 August
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 19, 2022
