News Update : We are concerned for 30-year-old Shauna's welfare after she was reported missing from #Bedford just before 10pm this evening (Friday). Shauna is around 5’5’’ and is possibly wearing sliders and loose clothing. Anyone with info can call us on 101 quoting ref 501 of 19 Aug.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
We are concerned for 30-year-old Shauna's welfare after she was reported missing from #Bedford just before 10pm this evening (Friday).
Shauna is around 5’5’’ and is possibly wearing sliders and loose clothing.
Anyone with info can call us on 101 quoting ref 501 of 19 Aug.
We are concerned for 30-year-old Shauna’s welfare after she was reported missing from #Bedford just before 10pm this evening (Friday).
Shauna is around 5’5’’ and is possibly wearing sliders and loose clothing.
Anyone with info can call us on 101 quoting ref 501 of 19 Aug. pic.twitter.com/wjbCHeMNxl
— Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#concerned #30yearold #Shauna039s #welfare #reported #missing #Bedford #10pm #evening #Friday #Shauna #possibly #wearing #sliders #loose #clothing #info #call #quoting #ref #Aug
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.