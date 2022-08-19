News Update : We are concerned for 30-year-old Shauna's welfare after she was reported missing from #Bedford just before 10pm this evening (Friday). Shauna is around 5’5’’ and is possibly wearing sliders and loose clothing. Anyone with info can call us on 101 quoting ref 501 of 19 Aug.

2022-08-19 23:05:10



We are concerned for 30-year-old Shauna’s welfare after she was reported missing from #Bedford just before 10pm this evening (Friday). Shauna is around 5’5’’ and is possibly wearing sliders and loose clothing. Anyone with info can call us on 101 quoting ref 501 of 19 Aug. pic.twitter.com/wjbCHeMNxl — Bedfordshire Police (@bedspolice) August 19, 2022





