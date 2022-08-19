News Update : WATCH: Body camera footage from a July 17 police shooting that left six bystanders injured has been released by #Denver Police Dept, which shows Denver officers opening fire on a man seen raising his hands before turning his back to draw his handgun and throwing it to the ground.

Posted on August 19, 2022

