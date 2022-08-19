News Update : WANTED: We are launching a fresh appeal for help to locate 23-year-old Ty McLaggan. He has links to Gainsborough, Skegness, Worksop, Retford, and Nottingham. Information received anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 could lead to a £1,000 reward for the person reporting.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
WANTED: We are launching a fresh appeal for help to locate 23-year-old Ty McLaggan. He has links to Gainsborough, Skegness, Worksop, Retford, and Nottingham. Information received anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 could lead to a £1,000 reward for the person reporting.
— Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 19, 2022
