News Update : WANTED FOR MURDER 🚨👇 Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in a May 2022 shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and injured a second person. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Harris III. The shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Gibbard Ave.

Posted on August 19, 2022

WANTED FOR MURDER 🚨👇 Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in a May 2022 shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and injured a second person. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Harris III. The shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Gibbard Ave.

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 18:41:38


