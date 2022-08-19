News Update : WANTED FOR MURDER 🚨👇 Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in a May 2022 shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and injured a second person. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Harris III. The shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Gibbard Ave.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in a May 2022 shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and injured a second person. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Harris III. The shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Gibbard Ave.
Homicide detectives have identified a suspect in a May 2022 shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead and injured a second person. An arrest warrant has been issued for Paul Harris III. The shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the 700 block of Gibbard Ave. pic.twitter.com/xXc7X4xnDx
