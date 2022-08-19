News Update : Virginia's mental health crisis response system is named after Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old Black biology teacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Virginia's mental health crisis response system is named after Marcus-David Peters, a 24-year-old Black biology teacher who was killed by a Richmond police officer in 2018.
— Facing South (@facingsouth) August 19, 2022
