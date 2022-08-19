News Update : Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman. Pontiac family considering lawsuit. “Kneed, kicked, she’s bruised up from her chest on up, face, her eye is bulging,” said daughter. Her mom had mental health challenges.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Video shows Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies repeatedly punching 48-year-old woman. Pontiac family considering lawsuit.
“Kneed, kicked, she’s bruised up from her chest on up, face, her eye is bulging,” said daughter. Her mom had mental health challenges.
— Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) August 19, 2022
