News Update : URGENT #MissingPerson 32 year old Davey Jones, last seen running down Marton Road #Middlesbrough near Toby Carvery around midnight. 5'5" tall, medium build, all dark clothing. Concerns for his wellbeing and welfare. Please call 101 ASAP with any info/sightings. Please RT!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
URGENT #MissingPerson
32 year old Davey Jones, last seen running down Marton Road #Middlesbrough near Toby Carvery around midnight.
5'5" tall, medium build, all dark clothing.
Concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.
Please call 101 ASAP with any info/sightings.
Please RT!
URGENT #MissingPerson
32 year old Davey Jones, last seen running down Marton Road #Middlesbrough near Toby Carvery around midnight.
5’5″ tall, medium build, all dark clothing.
Concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.
Please call 101 ASAP with any info/sightings.
Please RT! pic.twitter.com/hWUCLQwSN6
— Cleveland Police (@ClevelandPolice) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#URGENT #MissingPerson #year #Davey #Jones #running #Marton #Road #Middlesbrough #Toby #Carvery #midnight50395quot #tall #medium #build #dark #clothingConcerns #wellbeing #welfarePlease #call #ASAP #infosightingsPlease
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.