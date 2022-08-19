News Update : URGENT #MissingPerson 32 year old Davey Jones, last seen running down Marton Road #Middlesbrough near Toby Carvery around midnight. 5'5" tall, medium build, all dark clothing. Concerns for his wellbeing and welfare. Please call 101 ASAP with any info/sightings. Please RT!

2022-08-19 02:23:09



URGENT #MissingPerson

32 year old Davey Jones, last seen running down Marton Road #Middlesbrough near Toby Carvery around midnight.

5'5" tall, medium build, all dark clothing.

Concerns for his wellbeing and welfare.

Please call 101 ASAP with any info/sightings.

Please RT!





