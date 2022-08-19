News Update : URGENT – #MISSING 43-year-old Martin Jackson (pictured). He left an address on Marton Road, Middlesbrough at 2.30pm yesterday, Thurs, and has not returned. There are serious concerns for his welfare. Please contact us ASAP on 101 with info/sightings. Please share!

2022-08-19 07:19:09



URGENT – #MISSING

43-year-old Martin Jackson (pictured).

He left an address on Marton Road, Middlesbrough at 2.30pm yesterday, Thurs, and has not returned.

There are serious concerns for his welfare.

Please contact us ASAP on 101 with info/sightings.

Please share!





