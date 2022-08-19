News Update : Update: The victim has been identified as Brian Andrew ANDERSON, a 40-year-old male of Winnipeg. This investigation is continuing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The victim has been identified as Brian Andrew ANDERSON, a 40-year-old male of Winnipeg.
This investigation is continuing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
