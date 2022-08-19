News Update : Update: The victim has been identified as Brian Andrew ANDERSON, a 40-year-old male of Winnipeg. This investigation is continuing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 17:40:00


Update:

The victim has been identified as Brian Andrew ANDERSON, a 40-year-old male of Winnipeg.

This investigation is continuing by the Homicide Unit. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#UpdateThe #victim #identified #Brian #Andrew #ANDERSON #40yearold #male #Winnipeg #investigation #continuing #Homicide #Unit #information #assist #investigators #asked #call #Crime #Stoppers #204786TIPS

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: