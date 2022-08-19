News Update : UPDATE: Prince George's Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. They say he is a suspect in Thursday's shooting at the Mall at Prince George's. The victim has also been identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 19:11:19


UPDATE: Prince George's Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. They say he is a suspect in Thursday's shooting at the Mall at Prince George's.

The victim has also been identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

 

