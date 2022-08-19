News Update : UPDATE: Prince George's Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. They say he is a suspect in Thursday's shooting at the Mall at Prince George's. The victim has also been identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
UPDATE: Prince George's Police say they are looking for the man in the photo below. They say he is a suspect in Thursday's shooting at the Mall at Prince George's.
The victim has also been identified as 20-year-old Darrion Herring of Hyattsville.
— Jacqueline Matter (@JMatter_TV) August 19, 2022
