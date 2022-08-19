News Update : UPDATE: Police say the victim is a 27-year-old man. He was shot in the stomach and is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital. Police say he was shot in the parking lot outside the store. @FOX61News

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
UPDATE: Police say the victim is a 27-year-old man. He was shot in the stomach and is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital. Police say he was shot in the parking lot outside the store. @FOX61News
— Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) August 19, 2022
