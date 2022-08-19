News Update : #update: – Confirmed Swedish police has arrested the suspect, a 15 year old migrant who shot 2 people 1 man and 1 female inside the shopping center #Emporia in #Malmo, #Sweden. Reports says that it was gang related and had history with each other. There is a video of the shooting

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 19:52:44


