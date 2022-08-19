News Update : UNM police are looking for a lost woman, Sierra Saiz, a 20-year-old wearing a purple/black Colorado Rockies T-shirt and jeans. She was last scene in near the SUB. Call 505-277-2241 with information.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
UNM police are looking for a lost woman, Sierra Saiz, a 20-year-old wearing a purple/black Colorado Rockies T-shirt and jeans. She was last scene in near the SUB. Call 505-277-2241 with information.
— Ryan Lowery (@ryanmlowery) August 19, 2022
