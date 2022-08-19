News Update : Two people were found dead in a Lakeview alley Thursday morning and a third, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Two people were found dead in a Lakeview alley Thursday morning and a third, a 21-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago police.
— Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 19, 2022
