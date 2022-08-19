News Update : Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them.
Two patrol cars with the Salt Lake City Police Department were damaged after officers said a 17-year-old girl crashed into one of them. https://t.co/niilBgjhHw
— KUTV2news (@KUTV2News) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#patrol #cars #Salt #Lake #City #Police #Department #damaged #officers #17yearold #girl #crashed
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.