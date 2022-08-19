News Update : Two 20-year-old men and one teenage girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in connection with the deadly beating of a cab driver in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Two 20-year-old men and one teenage girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in connection with the deadly beating of a cab driver in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD.
Two 20-year-old men and one teenage girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in connection with the deadly beating of a cab driver in Queens on Saturday, according to the NYPD.
https://t.co/rEJhywxNk7
— Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#20yearold #men #teenage #girl #arrested #police #facing #charges #connection #deadly #beating #cab #driver #Queens #Saturday #NYPD
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.