News Update : [Trigger warning: rape, murder] The suspect behind the rape and murder of a 15-year-old biker in Bulacan has been arrested, the police said. READ:

[Trigger warning: rape, murder]
The suspect behind the rape and murder of a 15-year-old biker in Bulacan has been arrested, the police said.
READ:
[Trigger warning: rape, murder]
READ: https://t.co/iIa21B2VIH pic.twitter.com/JqsTFsEWj8
— Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) August 19, 2022
