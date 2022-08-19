News Update : #TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and a stand-up scooter rider at 25th St and Lawrence St. An adult male was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. #Denver

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and a stand-up scooter rider at 25th St and Lawrence St. An adult male was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. #Denver
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and a stand-up scooter rider at 25th St and Lawrence St. An adult male was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Expect delays in the area. #Denver pic.twitter.com/7W37CVTUA3
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#TRAFFIC #DPD #investigating #traffic #crash #involving #motorist #standup #scooter #rider #25th #Lawrence #adult #male #transported #hospital #nonlife #threatening #injuries #Expect #delays #area #Denver
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.