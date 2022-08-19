News Update : Today marks two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. The task force led by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on more tips and conduct additional interviews to establish leads to locate Kiely. More: #FindKiely #PCSO

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Today marks two weeks since 16-year-old Kiely Rodni went missing. The task force led by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office continues to follow up on more tips and conduct additional interviews to establish leads to locate Kiely. More: https://t.co/9jFOawTiuu #FindKiely #PCSO pic.twitter.com/Td8GrOMoIx
— Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 19, 2022
