News Update : This shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh,  where a 25 year old man has been booked by the police after he wore a Burqa to meet his girlfriend . The accused has been identified as Saif Ali, from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

This shocking incident took place in Uttar Pradesh, where a 25 year old man has been booked by the police after he wore a Burqa to meet his girlfriend .
The accused has been identified as Saif Ali, from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.
The accused has been identified as Saif Ali, from Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/w2uRd9l98F pic.twitter.com/CQXEqAV7ol
— The National Opinion (@TheNationalOpn) August 19, 2022
