News Update : The RCPD is currently seeking the public's help to locate 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls. Police have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 1:15 p.m.

The RCPD is currently seeking the public's help to locate 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls. Police have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 1:15 p.m.
The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate 13-year-old Journey Two Bulls. Police have checked numerous locations since she was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/QAJaw7moqr
— RapidCityPD (@RapidCityPD) August 19, 2022
