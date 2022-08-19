News Update : The public defender for the St. Johns County teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey wants the judge to delay his trial until 2023 and is also seeking to bar the public from pretrial hearings and ban cameras during jury selection.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The public defender for the St. Johns County teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey wants the judge to delay his trial until 2023 and is also seeking to bar the public from pretrial hearings and ban cameras during jury selection.
— News4JAX (@wjxt4) August 19, 2022
