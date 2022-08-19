News Update : The mother of an 18-year-old girl found dead on her bed inside her Charles County home is facing murder charges after a medical examiner said she failed to provide adequate care for her.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The mother of an 18-year-old girl found dead on her bed inside her Charles County home is facing murder charges after a medical examiner said she failed to provide adequate care for her.
— Everything DC MD VA (@TheDMVDaily) August 19, 2022
