News Update : The missing 13-year-old teen from Ajax was located in good health. Thanks for everyones assistance in this matter, please remove his image from circulation.

The missing 13-year-old teen from Ajax was located in good health. Thanks for everyones assistance in this matter, please remove his image from circulation.
The missing 13-year-old teen from Ajax was located in good health. Thanks for everyones assistance in this matter, please remove his image from circulation. pic.twitter.com/IAQ7FneCGs
— Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 19, 2022
