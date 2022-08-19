News Update : The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald's has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The identity of the woman who fatally shot herself in the parking lot of a Greenville McDonald's has been revealed. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified the woman as, 24 year old Taylor Marie Brown of Covington, Georgia
— HumanityLover (@Mori4Real) August 19, 2022
