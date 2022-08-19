News Update : The female driver of this gray/silver car, possibly a Honda w/plastic wrap on the windows is accused of shooting a female who was in another vehicle last night at the 5100 block of N.Main St. Thankfully, the victim did not receive a life-threatening injury.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The female driver of this gray/silver car, possibly a Honda w/plastic wrap on the windows is accused of shooting a female who was in another vehicle last night at the 5100 block of N.Main St. Thankfully, the victim did not receive a life-threatening injury.
The female driver of this gray/silver car, possibly a Honda w/plastic wrap on the windows is accused of shooting a female who was in another vehicle last night at the 5100 block of N.Main St. Thankfully, the victim did not receive a life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/8FnAlCNnR3
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#female #driver #graysilver #car #possibly #Honda #wplastic #wrap #windows #accused #shooting #female #vehicle #night #block #NMain #Thankfully #victim #receive #lifethreatening #injury
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.