News Update : The #FargoPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Rayven Maxwell. Anyone with information about Rayven's whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatch at 701.451.7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#FargoPD #seeking #public039s #assistance #locating #14yearold #Rayven #Maxwell #information #Rayven039s #whereabouts #encouraged #contact #dispatch #Anonymous #tips #submitted #texting #keyword #FARGOPD #tip