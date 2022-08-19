News Update : The family of a 19-year-old man is in mourning after he died during a hiking trip in eastern Madera County.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The family of a 19-year-old man is in mourning after he died during a hiking trip in eastern Madera County.
— ABC30 Fresno (@ABC30) August 19, 2022
