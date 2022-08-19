News Update : The family of 12-year-old Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson from Utah, who suffered a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dorm complex, says he's out of the ICU and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The family of 12-year-old Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson from Utah, who suffered a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dorm complex, says he's out of the ICU and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
The family of 12-year-old Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson from Utah, who suffered a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dorm complex, says he’s out of the ICU and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
— Centre County Report (@CentreCountyRep) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#family #12yearold #League #World #Series #player #Easton #Oliverson #Utah #suffered #injury #falling #top #bunk #bed #dorm #complex #he039s #ICU #sit #eat #walk #support
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.