News Update : The CCID police arrested a 24-year-old kid for fleeing. That is the only charge. Perhaps kids would be a little less likely to flee the CCID police if Tindell and Chief Luckey got out to see the community in Jackson instead of being available only to the Rankin County GOP.

The CCID police arrested a 24-year-old kid for fleeing.
That is the only charge.
Perhaps kids would be a little less likely to flee the CCID police if Tindell and Chief Luckey got out to see the community in Jackson instead of being available only to the Rankin County GOP.
Perhaps kids would be a little less likely to flee the CCID police if Tindell and Chief Luckey got out to see the community in Jackson instead of being available only to the Rankin County GOP.
— When is Lynn Fitch’s press conference? (@jallen1985) August 19, 2022
