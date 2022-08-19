News Update : The Broward State Attorney’s Office has filed a motion in the case of Julian Lambert, who was arrested after, police said, he groped a 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall. Her mother has worked tirelessly to ensure the suspect remains behind bars.

Posted on August 19, 2022

2022-08-19 00:06:59


