News Update : The Broward State Attorney’s Office has filed a motion in the case of Julian Lambert, who was arrested after, police said, he groped a 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall. Her mother has worked tirelessly to ensure the suspect remains behind bars.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has filed a motion in the case of Julian Lambert, who was arrested after, police said, he groped a 10-year-old girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall. Her mother has worked tirelessly to ensure the suspect remains behind bars.
— WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) August 19, 2022
