News Update : TAXI CAB ATTACK: Two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver. Police are still searching for a 13-year-old girl for her role in the attack.

TAXI CAB ATTACK: Two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver. Police are still searching for a 13-year-old girl for her role in the attack. https://t.co/KARRmMZP7N pic.twitter.com/ucXxkX8Rop
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 19, 2022
