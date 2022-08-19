News Update : TAXI CAB ATTACK: Two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver. Police are still searching for a 13-year-old girl for her role in the attack.

Posted on August 19, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-19 01:16:49


TAXI CAB ATTACK: Two 20-year-old men and a 15-year-old girl have been arrested by police and are facing charges in the beating death of a New York City taxi driver. Police are still searching for a 13-year-old girl for her role in the attack.

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#TAXI #CAB #ATTACK #20yearold #men #15yearold #girl #arrested #police #facing #charges #beating #death #York #City #taxi #driver #Police #searching #13yearold #girl #role #attack

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: