News Update : STILL MISSING IN #CTX: Temple police are searching for 11-year-old Dominick Casteal who was reported missing at 1:15 p.m. For more:

STILL MISSING IN #CTX: Temple police are searching for 11-year-old Dominick Casteal who was reported missing at 1:15 p.m.
For more:
For more: https://t.co/zxYtOXishF pic.twitter.com/fezqsyapKF
— 25NewsKXXV (@25NewsKXXV) August 19, 2022
