News Update : #SPDMissing – SPD is looking for 14 year old Novaj Knight 5'07" / 167lbs, last seen on foot near Wilder Drive around 4:30 pm. He was wearing khaki pants and the same shirt as in photo, If seen please call 911 immediately.

Posted on August 19, 2022

