News Update : #SPDMissing – SPD is looking for 14 year old Novaj Knight 5'07" / 167lbs, last seen on foot near Wilder Drive around 4:30 pm. He was wearing khaki pants and the same shirt as in photo, If seen please call 911 immediately.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#SPDMissing – SPD is looking for 14 year old Novaj Knight 5'07" / 167lbs, last seen on foot near Wilder Drive around 4:30 pm. He was wearing khaki pants and the same shirt as in photo, If seen please call 911 immediately.
#SPDMissing – SPD is looking for 14 year old Novaj Knight 5’07” / 167lbs, last seen on foot near Wilder Drive around 4:30 pm. He was wearing khaki pants and the same shirt as in photo, If seen please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/a1tFNF7gpQ
— Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) August 19, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#SPDMissing #SPD #year #Novaj #Knight #503907quot #167lbs #foot #Wilder #Drive #wearing #khaki #pants #shirt #photo #call #immediately
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash – Obituary – Cause of Death – Died – What Happened – Age – Today – yesterday
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.